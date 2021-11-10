Rampur, November 10: As a video clip of a rape victim, threatening to immolate herself at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rally went viral, the local police swung into action. The police on Tuesday, filed a case on the basis of the rape victim's complaint, hours before the chief minister was scheduled to address a rally in Rampur. The victim had been making futile attempts to get her complaint lodged since the past seven months, she has alleged.

According to reports, the woman -- who is a health worker -- alleged that a UP Police officer and his friend had barged into the private hospital where she worked on April 5 this year, and gang-raped her over a property dispute. She named Inspector Ramvir Singh Yadav and his friend Vinod Singh Yadav as the accused. Superintendent of Police (Rampur) Ankit Mittal said, "Taking note of the viral video, the woman was called to give her statement. She has charged an inspector at Ganj Kotwali police station and his friend with gang-rape and physical assault. Delhi Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped at Hotel in Dwarka; Manager Arrested.

Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered against Inspector Ramvir Singh Yadav, Vinod Singh Yadav, Manoj and Vijay under various sections of the IPC." The two cops were suspended later on Tuesday evening. Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Sansar Singh added, "An inquiry has been ordered by Sambhal police against the accused police officer, who has also been accused of destroying evidence." Uttar Pradesh Horror: Girl Alleges Rape by Father, SP and BSP Leaders in Lalitpur; 28 Accused Booked.

The victim told reporters, "Ever since the incident, I have been running around to get justice. The men had even threatened to kill me but that did not stop me. I went to the National Commission for Women (NCW) too." She also said the district administration did not act on her complaint despite several reminders. Meanwhile, one of the accused, Vinod Singh Yadav, refuted the woman's charges. "She has a criminal background. The woman runs an illegal hospital in Rampur. I had purchased a property from her and paid her Rs 50 lakh. But when the time came to vacate the place, she refused and framed me and the Inspector in a false rape case," he said.

