New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) urgently called upon the Government of India and all constitutional authorities to take swift and decisive action in response to the barbaric terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

The issued statement in this regard stated that this horrific act claimed the lives of at least 28 innocent civilians, many of whom were tourists seeking peace in the region's serene landscapes. The nation must stand united in ensuring that justice is served and that such heinous crimes never go unanswered.

Justice for the victims must be swift and uncompromising. The perpetrators and all those who aided them must face the strictest possible punishment through expedited legal proceedings. Terrorism thrives in the absence of accountability, and it is imperative that those responsible be brought to justice with unwavering resolve, it added.

Security measures in vulnerable regions, especially high-tourism areas, must undergo a comprehensive reassessment.

This attack underscores the need for a proactive security strategy that prioritises intelligence-led operations, increased vigilance, and enhanced protection for civilians. Strengthening our defences against such threats is not just a necessity but a duty.

Beyond legal and security responses, institutional support for the victims' families must be robust and sustained. Those grieving their irreplaceable losses deserve financial, emotional, and legal assistance to help them rebuild their lives, the statement read.

The legal community must also extend its support by providing free legal aid in matters of compensation claims, succession issues, and insurance disputes.

This tragedy must serve as a defining moment--one where the strength of our democratic institutions triumphs over the forces of hatred, it added.

The Bar Council of India expressed full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, trusting that they will take the necessary steps to uphold justice and safeguard the nation.

Let this not be a moment of silence alone. Let it be a moment of resolve, where India stands unshaken, its people united, and its commitment to justice unbreakable, stated BCI in its press statement. (ANI)

