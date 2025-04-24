Patna, April 24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the online application process for Class 11 admissions for the academic session 2025–27 will begin on April 24, 2025. Students seeking admission into Arts, Science, or Commerce streams can apply through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal at ofssbihar.net. The last date to apply is May 3, 2025. Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department To Release Hall Ticket on April 24, Know How To Download.

The admissions window opens shortly after the release of Bihar Board’s Matric and Intermediate results, and is open to students who have cleared Class 10 from BSEB, CBSE, or ICSE boards. Those waiting for their CBSE and ICSE results can also apply once they are declared. NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

How to Apply for OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2025?

Visit the official OFSS website at ofssbihar.net

Click on the ‘Common Application Form’ link on the homepage

Read the instructions and proceed by clicking ‘Submit’

Fill in personal and academic details, upload a photo and signature, then submit the form

Select your preferred courses and schools

Download and print the application form for future reference

The application fee is INR 350 for all categories, including General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST. Payment can be made via debit card, credit card, or net banking. Applicants are advised to read the common prospectus thoroughly before applying. For queries, students can contact the helpdesk at 0612-2230009.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).