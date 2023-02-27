Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 26 (PTI) The Congress is facing several challenges which can be met by the party but what is needed is unity, discipline and determination, its president Mallikarjun Kharge here said on Sunday.

In his concluding remarks at the party's 85th plenary session here, he said the session may be ending but it heralds the beginning of a "new Congress".

Also Read | Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Driver Killed, 15 Polling Staff Injured in Road Accident in Wokha.

At a public rally after the conclusion of the Congress' three-day session, he accused the BJP-led Centre of being "undemocratic", and said people will have to strongly fight the "dictatorship" to save democracy.

Claiming that industrialist Gautam Adani's wealth grew exponentially in the last few years, Kharge took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to share the "magical mantra" behind the growth.

Also Read | West Bengal: Missing for Three Days, TMC Leader Jagatpal Baraik’s Body Found in Well in Jalpaiguri.

He also alleged that PM Modi has "mortgaged the entire country for one person".

In his concluding remarks at the party's plenary session, Kharge said, "The Raipur convention of the Congress is formally coming to an end, a new Congress is set to emerge with it."

"Today, we have many challenges before us, but there is no challenge that the Congress cannot deal with. What is needed is unity, discipline and determination. Our strength lies in the strength of the party," the Congress chief said, adding, "Our conduct at the national level will have an impact on crores of party colleagues at every level."

He said the future belongs to the youth and noted that if the Congress is strong, the future of this country will be bright.

"We have to fight strongly against the ideology that spreads hatred and the biggest challenge is to save the constitution and democracy," Kharge said while stressing that Congress means patriotism and sacrifice.

Noting that many things change with time, he said people's aspirations and expectations change, new challenges emerge, but new ways are also found.

"That is why it is said that the path of politics and social work never ends. We just have to keep going. Many of our generations have been walking on this path and will continue to do so in the future," he said.

Kharge appealed to the party workers to take important issues to the people and implement the pledges made through the resolutions.

Talking about the organisation, he said, the Congress has a long history and its journey has had ups and downs.

"We helped earn freedom for the country and gave the Constitution and protected democracy. Our strength lies in the strength of the organisation. If the Congress is strengthened, the future will be secure," Kharge said.

At the public rally, he accused PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of running a dictatorial government and said people will have to strongly fight against this to save democracy and the constitution.

"If democracy and the Constitution are not protected, its worst consequence will have to be faced by the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, minorities and women," the Congress chief claimed.

"Modi ji asks what did the Congress do in 70 years. He should be shown the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhilai Steel Plant of Chhattisgarh, Bhakra Nangal and Hirakud dams... How many public sectors did you (BJP) set up? Give me one example," the Congress chief said.

He alleged that the Modi government sold PSUs instead.

"Rahul ji had cautioned against the Chinese intrusion. But we were called foreign agents. The truth is that we sacrificed our lives for freedom and went to jail. How many from RSS went to jail or were given capital punishment? And they tell us that they are 'desh bhakt'!" Kharge said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)