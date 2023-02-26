Jalpaiguri, February 26: The body of a local TMC leader was on Sunday found in a well in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, three days after he went missing, police said. The body of Jagatpal Baraik, a TMC panchayat member, was found in a well in Nageshwari tea estate in Matelli police station area, they said. Punjab: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Accused Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan, Manmohan Singh Mohana Killed in Clash Between Inmates in Goidwal Sahib Jail (Watch Video).

He went missing on Thursday after attending a wedding in the area, they added. After the body was found, locals blocked a highway demanding an investigation into Baraik's death. However, police managed to clear the blockade by promising stern action against those involved.

Police said they are investigating the case, and have already arrested two persons and detained three others. All angles are being looked into, they said, refusing to share more details.

