Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 16 (ANI): A large number of beneficiaries attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in Guwahati on Saturday.

Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency MP Queen Oja also attended the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted and addressed the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing today. During the programme, the Prime Minister flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Kalyani Rajbongshi, a homemaker from Guwahati who runs a self-help group and has created an area-level federation and a food processing unit, was honoured with the Assam Gaurav Award.

The Prime Minister listened to her success story and told Kalyani that her name itself indicates the welfare (Kalyan) of the people.

Regarding the financial evolution of her enterprise, she informed that she started first with a mushroom unit with 2000 rupees, and after that, with 15,000 rupees given by the government of Assam, she opened a food processing unit. After this, she founded the Area-Level Federation with 200 women.

She also got assistance under PMFME (Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprise Scheme).

She was awarded "Assam Gaurav' for educating one thousand vendors about PM SVANidhi.

She also led the women of the area in welcoming the VBSY vehicle 'Modi ki Guarantee ki Gadi' and explained and encouraged them to avail the schemes to which they were entitled.

The Prime Minister asked her to maintain the spirit of enterprise and social service. "You are a living example of how when a woman becomes self-reliant, society greatly benefits," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

