Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) The West Bengal BJP will conduct a protest march to Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Thursday against the alleged worsening law and order situation and the issue of corruption under the Trinamool Congress government in the state, a saffron party leader said.

According to state BJP sources, the "Nabanna Abhiyan (March to Nabanna)" is part of the party's strategy before the final push against the TMC government.

Assembly election is due in the state next year.

The "Nabanna Abhiyan" has been convened by the BJP Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the party.

"On October 8, we would conduct Nabanna Abhiyan. BJP workers and youth activists from across the state will come down to the city to participate in the march," BJP Yuva Morcha state president Soumitra Khan said.

Four major rallies - three from Kolkata and one from Howrah - will march towards the state secretariat at Sibpur in Howrah district.

"One rally will be led by state president Dilip Ghosh. (BJP) national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice-president Mukul Roy will lead another," a party leader said.

The two other rallies will be led by BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya and party general secretary Sayantan Basu, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president Ritesh Tiwari alleged that senior leader and former MLA Shamik Bhattacharya was attacked by TMC workers near Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district this afternoon when he was going to attend a party rally.

"The law and order situation has completely broken down in the state. It has gone for a toss," Tiwari said in a tweet.

He also attached photos of Bhattacharya's car which was damaged in the attack.

The BJP leader also alleged that his repeated calls to district police superintendent were not answered.

The police said they are looking into the incident.

