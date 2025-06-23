Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) Counting for the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district was underway on Monday amid tight security arrangements, an official of the Election Commission said.

"The counting for the bypoll in Kaliganj started around 8 am," the official said.

The bypoll in Kaliganj was held on June 19 and a 60.32 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

The by-election was necessitated by the sudden demise of Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed in February. His daughter, Alifa Ahamed, is contesting the seat as the TMC nominee.

The BJP has fielded Ashis Ghosh as its candidate, while Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh is in the fray with the support of the CPI(M).

