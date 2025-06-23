Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday advocated the need for collaboration between government and private sectors to boost education and sports.

Speaking in the Assembly about the Netaji Subhas University of Sports and Entrepreneurship Bill, 2025, which was tabled on Friday, Basu highlighted the state's continued efforts to support athletes.

He asserted that the state government has been promoting sportspersons who had brought laurels to the nation by giving them jobs and honouring them in public.

"The state and private sector should work hand-in-hand for the promotion of sports," Basu said, adding that the proposed university, which is proposed to be set up proposes setting up in Chinsurah, Hooghly district, is the first-of-its-kind in the private sector.

Taking a swipe at the Raj Bhavan, Basu expressed concern over delays in gubernatorial assent to state legislation.

"Three Bills are lying in the cold storage despite being passed by the House. Don't know what awaits this Bill. If the Centre wishes the sports sector and sports education to grow here (in Bengal), they should ensure that this Bill gets the nod of Raj Bhavan," he said.

On the reason for establishing the university at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, Basu said, "If budding sportspersons are spotted by individual initiatives, the state can back it up. Remember, those who brought glory in the Santosh Trophy were not just given jobs, but also allowances and scholarships. Bengal is among the front-runners in sports, thanks to the Chief Minister's proactive initiatives."

Recalling Bengal's footballers who created ripples in national and international levels in the 70s-80s, he said, "We have to reach to the global level. Such universities can be the step in the right direction."

According to the Bill, the university will focus on creating a talent pool of sports professionals, technical experts, and coaches. It will offer world-class infrastructure and academic programmes in physical education, sports science, technology, management, coaching, and sports law — including Olympic-level and traditional tribal games.

It will also collaborate with other national and international colleges or universities, industry associations in India and abroad, the proposals read.

While the main campus is slated to be at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, there will be study centres, off-shore campuses, off-campus centres and regional centres at different places.

The varsity is promoted by the Chinsurah Netaji Welfare Trust and the state will have no financial liability.

The Bill was later passed by voice vote with the entire BJP legislators staging walkout as discussion began.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Basu said, "They don't have time to discuss a sports university bill—they're too busy fighting with assembly security and breaking microphones."

