Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government will launch the 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan' programme aimed at addressing issues in various localities in the state.

The Rs 8,000-crore project will commence from August 2 and be completed within 60 days, she said here.

"We will be launching a small project 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan'... A task force under Chief Secretary Manoj Pant will be constituted in this regard," Banerjee said.

Assembly polls are due in the state next year.

