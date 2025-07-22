Nagpur, July 22: The Nagpur airport in Maharashtra received a bomb threat on Tuesday, prompting authorities to conduct an extensive search of the premises, officials said.

Nothing suspicious was found during the search, a senior airport official said. The Airports Authority of India received an email about bomb threat at the Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning. The information was subsequently communicated to the airport authority here, the official told PTI. Ahmedabad Bomb Threat: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Receives Email Threat, Crime Branch Launches Search.

A committee concerned assessed the threat email and all the required checks were conducted by various security agencies, including the police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, he said. Nothing suspicious was found, the official said.