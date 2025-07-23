Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to simultaneously run two of its flagship outreach programmes over the next two months, with an aim to ensure delivery of services and swift resolution of local issues at the grassroots level, an official said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Tuesday chaired a virtual meeting from state secretariat Nabanna with all the district magistrates and outlined the implementation strategy for the welfare schemes -- 'Duare Sarkar' (government at the doorsteps) and 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan' (our locality, our solution), he said.

"The programmes will be coordinated closely to maximise their effectiveness and public reach. Unlike earlier years when around one lakh camps were set up exclusively for the 'Duare Sarkar' programme, this year's model will change slightly. We will same camps to hold the 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan' and 'Duare Sarkar' programmes for 60 days from August," the official said.

"Each of these sessions will be attended by district-level officers, Block Development Officers (BDOs), local administration, and elected public representatives," the official said, adding that residents from the three nearby booths will be invited to attend and discuss issues affecting their locality.

The 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan' initiative specifically targets local civic and infrastructural grievances -- from street lighting and water supply to other essential amenities while the 'Duare Sarkar' camps will focus on enrolling eligible citizens into various government welfare schemes and resolving cases where families have been deprived of such services, he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched the 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan' programme aimed at addressing issues in various localities in the state.

The Rs 8,000-crore project will commence on August 2 and be completed within 60 days.

