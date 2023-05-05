Chnadipur (WB), May 5 (PTI) The TMC on Friday staged a protest rally in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district over the death of a person after being hit allegedly by one of the cars in the convoy of Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

The police are yet to confirm whether the vehicle was a part of the Nandigram MLA's convoy.

Also Read | Germany Considers Electricity Price Cap to Support Industry.

Adhikari who gets Z+ category security cover denied the charge, asserting that his convoy had passed the area long before the incident occurred on Thursday night.

People of Chandipur area in the district put up a road blockade for over an hour alleging that a man of the locality was hit by one of the vehicles of a VIP convoy which was passing by the area.

Also Read | France National Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Set To Attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris, Here’s Why His Attendance Is Significant for Indo-French Ties.

The victim was crossing the road when the accident occurred.

TMC workers led by senior leader Dola Sen rushed to the spot to organise a protest rally in the area demanding Adhikari's arrest.

"How a person can be so inhuman that even after the man was hit by a car in his convoy, he did not bother to attend to him? The injured person could have been taken to a hospital. Security personnel accompanying Suvendu Adhikari could have helped him,” Sen told reporters.

The BJP leader should be arrested and questioned to send out a message against VIP culture, she said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh too demanded that Adhikari be arrested.

Adhikari, however, described the allegation as baseless.

"My convoy had crossed the area much before the incident happened. A proper investigation will bring out the truth," he said.

Dubbing the allegations an attempt to "politicize the matter", state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar questioned how someone could breach the security ring as Adhikari gets a Z+ security cover.

"The allegations are an attempt to malign the BJP and Suvendu Adhikari. We condemn it. But the state police is authorised to sanitise the road for a Z+ protectee. They should answer about this breach in his security," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)