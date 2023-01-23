Ahmedabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Monday announced the appointment of IIM-Lucknow professor Bharat Bhasker as IIMA director for five years with effect from March 1.

The term of incumbent director Errol D'souza will end on January 31. In the interim, the Board of Governors has appointed Prof Arindam Banerjee as the Director-In-Charge from February 1 to Feb 28, 2023.

The announcement of the new director was made by the chairman of the IIMA board of governors Pankaj Patel after a meeting on Monday. Thirteen candidates were short-listed for the post and from them, Bhaskar was selected.

"The Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIMA) is renowned for its rich legacy as a premier global management institution, which has been shaped by the leadership and wisdom of all its directors since inception, including Professor Errol D'Souza. I would like to thank him for his outstanding contributions to the Institute and its people during his tenure," Patel said.

He said Bharat Bhasker as a professor of technology had vast experience working in India and across the globe.

IIMA had begun the search for a new director in September by forming a five-member panel.

"The IIMA Board of Governors followed a rigorous, comprehensive and collaborative process for the selection of the director. As the first step, a committee was set up by the board that short-listed 13 candidates for the position".

"Based on the search and selection committee's recommendations, the board announced the appointment of Bharat Bhasker as the next director for the institute, during a meeting held today at the IIMA campus," the IIMA said.

Professor Bhasker is an experienced Information Technology leader with almost three decades of experience in industry, research, teaching, and consulting in India and globally. Until recently, he has served a five-year term as the Director of IIM Raipur from March 2017 to March 2022, the release said.

