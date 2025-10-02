New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary.

In a post on X, the Vice-President said that as the world's "foremost patriotic organisation" completes 100 years, its greatest contribution remains its "man-making ethos--creating self-disciplined, responsible citizens essential for a strong and vibrant society".

He noted that since its founding by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Ji in 1925, the RSS has inspired generations of youth to build strong inner character and to voluntarily serve society.

VP Radhakrishnan observed that, guided by the motto Seva Parmo Dharmah, RSS volunteers have always "stood at the forefront during floods, famines, earthquakes, or any other calamity--serving the needy selflessly, without expectation or awaiting instructions".

This spirit of service, he said, is a unique and invaluable gift to the nation.

The Vice-President emphasised that the RSS embraces "all without distinction of religion, caste, or language, truly embodying the spirit of unity in diversity".

He remarked that this inclusive approach has made the RSS and its affiliated organisations enduringly successful in driving the all-round progress of our great nation.

He further expressed confidence that the day is not far when "Bharat will rise as the supreme nation of the world".

In this great journey, the role of the RSS is significant, and it will continue to endure and succeed with time, he said.

Notably, VP CP Radhakrishnan was a state committee member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's precursor, in 1974. Before the Jan Sangh, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). (ANI)

