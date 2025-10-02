Mumbai, October 2: With four of the five finalist spots in the coveted World Whisky category, Indian whiskies stole the show at the 2025 Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards. With an outstanding score of 99.1 points, just short of perfection, Indri's Diwali Collector's Edition 2025 Marsala Cask Finish, which won Best World Whisky, led the field, according to Forbes.

A panel of seasoned professionals, including distillers, buyers, bartenders, and spirits educators, judges the blind-tasting competition known as the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards. A 100-point rating system is used to evaluate entries in five categories: appearance, aroma, palate, balance, and finish. Sanjay Dutt Takes the Alcobev Industry by Storm; Actor’s Scotch Whisky Brand The Glenwalk Sells 3 Lakh Bottles in Just 45 Days!

Indri Crowned As World’s Best Whisky

The award-winning single malt is made from Indian six-row barley and aged in Marsala wine casks by the Piccadily Distilleries in Haryana's Indri. The end product is a rich, complex whisky that smells of honeycomb, candied orange, fig jam, golden raisins, and the cask's distinctive almond-marzipan note. It is bottled at 60% ABV cask strength and is a part of Indri's coveted limited edition "Diwali Collector's Edition" series.

India's increasing dominance in the world whisky scene is further cemented by Indri's victory. Indri's 2024 sales surpassed those of Scotch heavyweights Glenlivet, Glenfiddich, Glenmorangie, The Singleton, and Laphroaig, according to industry data from IWSR. Scotch Whisky and Gin Prices To Drop Following Import Duty Cuts Under India-UK FTA; Domestic Players Unhappy Over Concessions, Here’s Why.

Celebrated whisky critic Jim Murray, author of The Whisky Bible, visited India for the unveiling of the new Indri expression and led an exclusive tasting. “The average Scotch is not as good as the average Indian whisky,” he said, adding that the best Indian malts are now rivalling the finest from Scotland. “This whisky is bold, matured, multifaceted, and yet beautifully uncomplicated. It reflects its terroir in a way few spirits do—and I can’t find a single flaw in it.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

