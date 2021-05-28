Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Federation has been constituted by 38 farmers' groups from nine states to further strengthen the Samyukt Kisan Morcha which is spearheading the agitation against the Centre's farm laws.

"This federation will lend more strength to the SKM as more farmers' outfits from various states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand will be on board," he told reporters in Sonipat.

Surjit Singh, the state president of Punjab BKU (Krantikari), said a meeting was convened near the Singhu border protest site on Thursday in which the announcement about the federation was made.

The aim is to connect more and more outfits in other states, he added.

"The 38 farmers' groups which formed this federation were earlier not associated with any farmer outfit. Its purpose is to have all those groups that have so far not come under the umbrella of SKM to be onboard as it will help lend more strength to this ongoing agitation," Singh said.

A five-member committee will run the affairs of this federation, said Chaduni.

The SKM is an umbrella body of protesting unions, spearheading the stir against the farm laws.

While thousands of farmers have been agitating against the farm laws, the central government has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the three central legislations.

A government panel had met farmer leaders on January 22. There have been no talks between the two sides since January 26 when the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital turned violent.

