Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) Bhim Sen Tuti, a 2004 batch IPS officer, took over as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Jammu zone here on Monday, officials said.

He assumed charge from outgoing Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain, who has been posted as ADGP Armed Police.

Before his posting as the IGP of Jammu Zone, the officer served in various capacities within the police department, including as Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Additional SP of Sopore, Superintendent of Police in Leh and Kishtwar districts, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of two ranges and IGP at Police Headquarters.

During his service, he was also on deputation to Jharkhand and the Union Territory of Ladakh, they said.

Upon his arrival, DIG Shiv Kumar along with other senior officers from the Jammu district warmly received him.

The outgoing ADGP briefed the incoming officer on the emerging challenges related to crime, militancy, and law and order in the Jammu province, they said.

Additionally, an introductory meeting was held where the IGP briefed the officers on focusing on the important emerging issues and challenges of the Jammu zone, officials said.

