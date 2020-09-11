Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 11 (ANI): Ahead of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) on September 13, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made arrangements, including free accommodation and transportation, in the state capital to help students and their parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official release, the civic body has made facilities ready at hostels of five engineering colleges in different parts of the city where students and their parents, who are coming from other districts or far off places for the exam, can stay.

"Special vehicles with proper sanitization have been arranged for the students to take them to exam centres with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Over 15,000 students will be appearing the annual medical entrance examination at 31 centres in Bhubaneswar," the release stated.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said each hostel will have a medical team with adequate sanitation facilities.

He said the civic body will urge people not to congregate near the examination centres. (ANI)

