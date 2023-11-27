Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): The three-day SOA Literary Festival concluded on Sunday, with eminent Punjabi litterateur Dr Surjit Patar describing literature as a bridge that keeps society together.

"Concrete bridges only span the river, but the bridge of words keeps the society united and together," Dr Patar said while addressing the valedictory session of the SOA Lit-Fest which was attended by around 250 writers, poets, critics, thinkers and artists from across the country.

Pointing out that poetry leads to self-introspection, he said grief and poetry had a strange connection. "The poorest countries of the world have the richest poetry," he said.

India was one of the countries with the largest number of scripts, he said, adding that the absence of words leads to darkness.

Dr Patar said poets were like trees that absorbed carbon dioxide from the atmosphere but released oxygen for the benefit of society.

Nine of Odisha's eminent writers, poets and critics were presented the 'SOA Sahitya Samman' on the occasion.

The awardees were presented with a citation, an uttariya, a statuette of goddess Saraswati and a cash component of Rs. one lakh. It was announced on the inaugural day of the festival that the 'SOA Sahitya Samman' would be presented at the national level from next year with a cash component of Rs 7 lakh.

Professor Kumud Sharma, Vice-President of Kendra Sahitya Akademi also addressed the gathering.

Felicitating the awardees, Professor Sharma said that these literary greats had spent their lives to serve literature which ignites hope in the society immersed in gloom. While exposing the contradictions in society, literature also acts as the glue to keep it together.

Sharma further said the writer had the responsibility to speak up for the 'dumb masses' who had none to represent them.

The SOA Lit-Fest was organised by the SOA Centre for Preservation, Propagation and Restoration of Ancient Culture and Heritage of India (PPRACHIN), the conservation arm of Siksha 'O' Anusandhan Deemed to be University. (ANI)

