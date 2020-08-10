Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday laid e-foundation of the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh memorial and museum, which is to be built at a cost of Rs 25,66,00,000 crores in Purkhouti Muktangan, Nava Raipur, on the World Indigenous Day.

Baghel, who attended this function from his residence office, wished and congratulated the tribal community.

The Chief Minister said that in memory of the very first Shaheed of Chhattisgarh Veer Narayan Singh, a museum and memorial will be built in Purkhauti Muktangan so that "our next generation should become aware about the glorious history of the tribal society, culture and the heroic saga of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh."

"Youth of the state should become aware of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh's contribution to the freedom struggle of the country, become familiar and feel proud of his martyrdom," he said.

The Chief Minister informed that apart from the memorial, a state-level anthropological museum will also be built here. In this museum, every possible effort would be taken to preserve the existence of glorious and diverse human culture developed over thousands of years in the state. This institute will also work to promote research, training and development for preservation and revitalisation of precious tribal culture.

"This institute will serve as a center for proper training and research for many states in our country presenting diversity of cultural life. The beauty of the traditional lifestyle of the state will be displayed lively through exhibitions and creative activities. The museum will remain committed to conservation of ecology, environment, local values, traditions and customs," he said.

The Museum will become a platform to preserve and display the culture and society of different communities, conservation of biodiversity, water management and other conservation techniques, he said. (ANI)

