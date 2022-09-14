New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and both leaders are believed to have discussed bilateral ties and the ways to further strengthen them.

Wangchuck was in India enroute to London to attend the Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, officials said.

India and Bhutan share historically strong ties which have stood the test of time.

Wangchuck also met foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

