Bengaluru, June 28 (PTI) Karnataka on Sunday recorded the largest single-day spike of more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 13,190, the health department said.

The day also saw 220 patients getting discharged after recovery; even as 243 patients in the state were undergoing treatment at the ICU.

Out of 1,267 fresh cases reported on Sunday, a whopping 783 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on June 27 with 918 cases.

As of June 28 evening, cumulatively 13,190 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 207 deaths and 7,507 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 5,472 active cases, 5,229 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 243 are in ICU.

The 16 dead, include four from Bengaluru urban, three from Dakshina Kannada, two each from Tuamkuru and Bagalkote, and one each from Dharwad, Hassan, Mysuru, Ballari, Kalaburagi.

Among the deceased, 11 are between the age group of 31 and 70 years, and five women between 48-76 years.

While most of those who died had the history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), three were with Influenza-like illness (ILI), and one each with travel history and contact of patients earlier tested positive.

While, one dead patient's contact history is still under tracing.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 783 cases, Dakshina Kannada 97, Ballari 71, Udupi 40, Kalaburagi 34, Hassan 31, Gadag 30, Bengaluru rural 27, eighteen each from Dharwad and Mysuru, Bagalkote 17, Uttara Kannada 14, Haveri 12, Kolar 11.

While Belagai reported 8 cases, seven each were reported in Bidar and Chitradurga, six each from Raichur, Mandya and Davangere, Vijayapura 5, Shivamogga 4, three each from Chikkaballapura, Koppala, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu, Tumakuru 2, and Yadagiri 1.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,314 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,398 and Udupi 1,179.

A total of 5,95,470 samples were tested so far, out of which 13,835 were tested on Sunday alone.

So far 5.66 lakh samples have come out as negative and out of them 12,448 were reported negative today.

