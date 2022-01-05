Patna (Bihar) [India], January 5 (ANI): As many as 59 more doctors of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials informed on Tuesday.

"59 more doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19," stated the officials.

As many as 159 doctors of NMCH were already infected by the virus. The new infections add to this tally.

Earlier on Sunday, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh had informed that 87 doctors of the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this, the Medical Superintendent of NMCH Dr Binod Kumar Singh on Monday informed that 72 more doctors of NMCH tested positive for COVID-19 taking the infection tally to 159. (ANI)

