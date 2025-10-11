Patna (Bihar) [India], October 11 (ANI): Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Friday said that the seat-sharing issue has been resolved and the Central Parliamentary Board would announce the names of candidates on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Jaiswal said, "In Delhi, the BJP held a 3-day election committee meeting for seat sharing and a panel was formed for that. The BJP is a national party, and the central leadership selects candidates through the Central Election Committee, the Central Parliamentary Board."

"The seat-sharing issue has been resolved. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the candidates will be selected and announced in Delhi," he said.

He further said that the Central Parliamentary Board will announce the names of the candidates. "Seat-sharing will be announced tomorrow," he added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has conducted a comprehensive online training and assessment programme for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) ahead of the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and bye-elections, as per an official release. The two-day programme, held on October 9 and 10, included an online assessment and a doubt-clearing session focused on the nomination process and other key aspects of election management.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra criticised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise of providing government jobs to every household in Bihar if voted to power, urging the opposition to first recall the state's "Jungle Raj from 20 years earlier."

Speaking to reporters, Malhotra stated that the opposition should apologise to the people of Bihar and then make any necessary announcements.

"They should recall their jungle raj from 20 years earlier. Answer for that first, apologise to Bihar for it, then make any announcement," said Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav announced the creation of a law that would ensure government jobs for every household if his party is voted to power in Bihar, stating that he will provide government jobs within 20 days of forming the Mahagathbandhan government.

"We have made a historic announcement today. We strive for economic justice, in addition to social justice, for the people. Today, we have announced that any family in Bihar without a government job will be offered a government job within 20 days of our government's formation. In 20 months, there will be no family that will not have a govt job...When every family in Bihar has a govt job, everyone will run the Bihar Govt besides Tejashwi...Tejashwi ki umr kacchi hai, par zubaan pakki hai. So, we do not need to give proof. People of Bihar know that Tejashwi will do what he says," Yadav told ANI.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. (ANI)

