Mumbai, January 10: As the second weekend of January 2026 begins, bank customers across India are seeking clarity on branch operations today. The operational status of banks on Saturdays often leads to confusion due to the Reserve Bank of India’s structured weekend policy. As per RBI guidelines, banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays in a month.

Second Saturday Banking Rules

Under guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, banks across the country observe mandatory holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, in addition to all Sundays. Since January 10, 2026, falls on the second Saturday, all public and private sector bank branches will remain closed nationwide, regardless of region or local observances. January 2026 Bank Holidays: RBI Releases State-Wise List of Holiday for January Month; Check Dates.

The remaining weekend closures for January 2026 are:

• January 10: Second Saturday

• January 24: Fourth Saturday

• All Sundays: January 4, 11, 18, and 25

Digital Banking Remains Uninterrupted

Despite branch closures, customers can continue to access banking services through digital platforms without disruption:

• Mobile and Net Banking: IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS transfers

• UPI Services: Instant payments and transfers

• ATMs: Cash withdrawals and basic banking services

Banking authorities recommend using digital channels for urgent transactions and planning branch visits around the weekend holiday schedule. Bank Holiday 2026 List: RBI Releases Month-Wise Bank Holidays Calendar for New Year; Check Dates.

In conclusion, customers are advised to plan their banking activities with care, keeping in mind that branch-level services may not always be available due to RBI-mandated weekend closures. With January 10 falling on the second Saturday, in-branch transactions such as cash deposits, cheque clearances, and document-related services may be delayed until the next working day.

