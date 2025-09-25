New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister and the newly appointed election in-charge of Bihar, Dharmendra Pradhan, will visit the poll-bound state on Friday and will participate in a crucial meeting of the party's state unit.

According to party sources, Pradhan is expected to hold discussions with senior state leaders to review organisational preparedness and strategise ahead of the upcoming electoral exercises.

Ahead of this, the BJP has named Dharmendra Pradhan as the election incharge for Bihar, and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been tasked with the role for West Bengal.

Following the announcement, speaking with the media, Pradhan said, "Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we have been in power for the last 20 years. With the support, vision, and leadership of the Prime Minister and the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the people of Bihar will give us the opportunity to serve them again."

Alongside Pradhan, BJP leaders CR Paatil, who is the party's Gujarat unit chief, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have been named co-incharges for Bihar.

Former Tripura Chief Minister and currently MP from Tripura West, Biplab Kumar Deb, has been named co-incharge to manage party affairs in West Bengal. The leadership move comes as the state heads toward crucial assembly elections next year.

The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)

