Patna (Bihar) [India], March 30 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the loss of lives due to drowning in the Ganga river in Mekra of Mokama police station area of Patna on Thursday.

"The death of three people due to drowning in Ganga river in Mekra of Mokama police station area of Patna is saddening. I pray to God to give patience to the bereaved family members," the CM tweeted.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2023: Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups in West Bengal's Howrah Over Procession.

He also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of all the deceased.

"Instructions have been given to provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of all the deceased without any delay," it further read. (ANI)

Also Read | Ram Navami 2023: Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin Nathuram Godse's Picture Displayed During Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)