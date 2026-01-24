Patna (Bihar) [India], January 24 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, and other ministers of the Bihar government paid tribute to former Chief Minister of Bihar and Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur on Saturday on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that Karpoori Thakur continued to make Bihar proud even today.

"The revered Karpoori Thakur received the Bharat Ratna under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Even today, he continues to make Bihar proud because of his honesty and simplicity. Our true tribute to him would be to move forward by adopting the values of simplicity and honesty," Sinha said.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar said the present government was following the path shown by Karpoori Thakur.

"Today we remember Bharat Ratna, the respected Karpoori Thakur. The entire country is celebrating his 102nd birth anniversary. Today, Nitish Kumar's government is following the path shown by him," Prem Kumar told ANI.

Bihar minister Ram Kripal Yadav described Karpoori Thakur as a symbol of honesty and struggle.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna, the revered Karpoori Thakur ji, and we are celebrating his birth anniversary with great respect. We have come here to pay tribute to him. He was a symbol of honesty and struggle," Yadav said.

Bihar minister Santosh Suman said Karpoori Thakur's work for the poor and backward classes continued to inspire people.

"Today, we are all together celebrating the birth anniversary of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur. The work he did for the poor and backward classes should inspire the youth to learn from him and follow the path he showed," Suman said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late Bihar Chief Minister.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Bihar, Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpoori Thakur Ji, I offer my humble salutations. The upliftment of the exploited, deprived and weaker sections of society was always at the centre of his politics. For his simplicity and dedication to public service, he will forever remain memorable and exemplary."

Karpoori Thakur, a prominent socialist leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar, is remembered for his commitment to social justice and the upliftment of marginalised communities. His policies, including reservations for backward classes, have had a lasting impact on the state. (ANI)

