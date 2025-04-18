Patna (Bihar) [India], April 18 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday flagged off the 'Mahila Samvad Rath' campaign aimed at the empowerment of women in the state.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary was also present on the occasion as CM Nitish flagged off multiple promotional vehicles from his official residence.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana News Update: Women Beneficiaries To Get INR 500 or INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Aditi Tatkare, Ajit Pawar Clear the Confusion.

On the occasion, Samrat Choudhary said that the 'Mahila Samvad' Rath includes 600 chariots and will be organised in more than 70,000 places to empower women socially and economically, over two crore women in the region.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are constantly working to improve the lives of women in the state.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Line 7A Underground Tunnel Breakthrough Successfully Completed; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Project (Watch Video).

"We will listen to their problems through communication and will complete the pending work," he said.

Expressing confidence in the upcoming election, Choudhary said that people will completely reject the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

"The people of Bihar have seen Lalu Yadav for 15 years. People understand, and they will decide who worked and who did not. Nitish Kumar is the CM and we will contest (upcoming Bihar Assembly elections) under his leadership," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Choudhary lashed out at the opposition, asserting that the grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has suffered back-to-back defeats and will continue to lose under the strong leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Mahagathbandhan has been continuously defeated in the last three elections--2019 Lok Sabha, 2020 Vidhan Sabha, and 2024 Lok Sabha. These people will keep losing in the future under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Choudhary said.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised the Mahagathbandhan and called it a "complete flop show." Hussain also predicted that the alliance will suffer a big defeat in the upcoming elections.

A high-stakes battle is expected in Bihar, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes Janata Dal (United) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will face the Mahagathbandhan. The opposition alliance comprises Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Left.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)