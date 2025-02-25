Patna (Bihar) [India], February 25 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar appealed to the people of Bihar to vote for his father in the upcoming Bihar elections scheduled to be held later this year.

Nishant Kumar says, "I urge the people of Bihar to vote for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he has done a lot of development in the state. Last time people gave 43 seats. The public should ensure that we win more seats in the elections so that we can continue the pace of development."

He further urged the Janata Dal (United) workers to take the policies the CM Nitish Kumar that he has done in last 19 years to the people of the state.

"I also urge all the workers to take all the policies of Bihar CM among the people. The NDA should also announce that he (Nitish Kumar) is the CM face for the upcoming polls. The government should be formed again in Bihar under his leadership," he further said.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

According to an official release, around 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country will be benefitted through the 19th instalment release.

The farmers will be receiving direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) without the involvement of any middlemen, reinforcing the Government's commitment to farmer welfare and agricultural prosperity.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the BJP after the Prime Minister's visit saying that despite Bihar having a "double-engine government" for two decades, the state remains at the bottom of several key development indices.

" Bihar gave these people a chance to run the double-engine government for 20 years. Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister for 11 years at the center, and Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister of Bihar for 20 years. Bihar is at the bottom. Bihar ranks lowest in per capita income and investment. Bihar ranks lowest in farmer income, and Bihar is number one in unemployment, migration, and poverty," Yadav said.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020. (ANI)

