Tata Capital IPO: Board Approves IPO Plan, Prepares INR 1,504 Crore Rights Issue

Tata Capital's board approved its IPO plan with an aim to issue 230 million shares.

Business Team Latestly| Feb 25, 2025 01:24 PM IST
Tata Capital IPO: Board Approves IPO Plan, Prepares INR 1,504 Crore Rights Issue
Tata Capital (Photo Credits: X/@tatacapital)

New Delhi, February 25: Tata Capital reportedly plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) as the company’s board approved the IPO plan. According to reports, the share price of Tata Investment experienced a surge of 10.3% during Tuesday's intraday trading on the BSE at INR 6,343.8 per share.

It reportedly followed the announcement that the Board of Tata Capital has approved the IPO for the non-bank finance company (NBFC). The Tata Capital IPO is set to be the first initial public offering by a Tata Group company following the listing of Tata Technologies in 2023. Tata Investment Share Price Today, February 25: Tata Investment Corporation Limited’s Shares Surge 8% As Tata Capital Board Approves IPO, Check Latest Price on NSE.

As per a report of Reuters, Tata Capital plans to launch an initial public offering and will issue 230 million new shares. It is a NBFC firm that operates as a subsidiary of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group. Tata Capital was founded in 2007 and offers various types of financial services, including home loans, personal loans, business loans, and loans against property. The company also provides wealth management and investment services to its clients.

The company has not yet disclosed specific details regarding the size of the IPO, its expected valuation, or the timeline for the offering. Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, is the largest shareholder in Tata Capital, holding about 92.8% stake as of March 2024. The upcoming IPO will result in a reduction of Tata Sons' ownership. However, the dilution will depend on the final structure of the offering. Tata Electronics Acquires 60% Stake in Pegatron Technology India To Boost iPhone Production Under ‘Make in India’ Initiative.

As per reports, the board of Tata Capital has made the decision to issue shares worth up to INR 1,504 crore on a rights basis to the existing shareholders of the company. Reports indicate that existing shareholders of Tata Capital will also sell their stakes through an offer for sale (OFS).

