Patna, Feb 19 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday unveiled development projects and schemes worth Rs 1,378 crore in Rohtas district.

Kumar, during his ‘Pragati Yatra' on Wednesday, virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 1,220 projects and schemes.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, "The CM inaugurated and laid foundation stones of different eco-tourism and adventure hub centres and boat house camps in Karamchat, Badalgarh, Durgawati and Dinara in the district. The CM also inspected the Malhipur panchayat building in Chenari block and interacted with Jeevika Didis in the area."

Jeevika Didis are women associated with self-help groups under the JEEViKA project that aims to empower rural poor.

The CM also chaired a meeting to review the ongoing development schemes of the state government in the district at Sasaram.

Rohtas DM Udita Singh gave a detailed presentation about ongoing projects and schemes in the district before the CM.

