Vaishali: A crocodile was beaten to death after it allegedly killed a 14-year-old boy in Patna's Vaishali district on Tuesday. A video that went viral on social media purportedly showed the huge reptile being pulled out of the water by a group of men, who and beaten with sticks and rods by a group of men.

After receiving the information, a team of officials from the forest department reached the spot and launched an investigation. They said that the reason for the crocodile's death is being investigated and that further action will be taken accordingly. Chennai Shocker: Man Abducted, Beaten to Death for Speaking Ill of Former Boss in Nolambur.

Crocodile Beaten to Death by Mob in Bihar Video:

"We have received information that a crocodile has been killed. The reason is not yet known," District Forest Officer Vaishali, Amita Raj told the reporters.

"Forest officials have reached the spot and an investigation is being done. Action will be taken against the violators for violating the Wildlife Protection Act," she said. Delhi: Stray Dog Beaten to Death by Group of People in Karol Bagh; Case Registered After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Further investigation is underway in the case, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)