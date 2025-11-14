Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI) As the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results unfold, BJP MP Manan Mishra expressed strong confidence that the NDA will secure a full majority in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra credited the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that their governance and policies have won public support.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Malad Teen Alleges Forced Sex Change Surgery, Blackmail by Transgender Gang; Case Registered.

Mishra said, "NDA is going to form its government with a full majority. This is largely due to the efforts of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. The people of Bihar have shown the result." He further dismissed threats or opposition from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other parties, claiming that the leaders of the INDI alliance are now "hiding in their homes" following the voter mandate.

The BJP MP also took a dig at neighbouring countries, saying, "The people of Bihar and the country are very smart, they are not like the people of Nepal or Bangladesh," highlighting his party's perception of the electorate's decisiveness and awareness.

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav Trailing With Over 5,500 Votes to LJP-RV Candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh in Mahua Assembly Election Result 2025.

Mishra's comments come as early trends from several constituencies indicate a strong performance by the NDA. The NDA appears to be headed for a landslide win with bothe the BJP and the JDU leading in 80 plus seats.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also projected a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, as the ruling alliance leads in many assembly constituencies amid the counting of votes.

"I was saying from day 1 that we will have a landslide victory in Bihar. The people of Bihar were always so enthusiastic about this government. The people of Bihar have voted for peace, justice and development," Singh told ANI.

The counting of votes across Bihar is being conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, with strict security arrangements in place to ensure smooth and peaceful proceedings.

Early trends and exit polls have shown a competitive contest in key regions, but BJP leaders like Mishra remain optimistic about achieving a comfortable majority.

With the political atmosphere charged and voters awaiting the complete outcome, Mishra's statement reflects the NDA's confidence in consolidating its position. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)