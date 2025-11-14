Mumbai, November 14: A 19-year-old BCom student from Mumbai's Malad has alleged that a local transgender group forcibly subjected him to gender reassignment surgery, extorted money, and filmed obscene acts to blackmail him. According to the detailed complaint filed with Mumbai Police, the student befriended a person named Kaveri (Kartik) Vedamani Nikam about a year and a half ago, who later introduced him to Neha Khan, alias Neha Ipte, described in the complaint as the leader of a transgender group operating in Malwani.

According to the Mid Day report, the victim alleged that on August 5, he was called to Neha’s residence, where Neha, Kaveri, and others pressured him to undergo gender transition. When he refused, they allegedly locked him in a room, forced him into performing indecent acts with a dog, recorded the incident, and used the footage to extort money. The student claims Neha and Kaveri assaulted him and demanded INR 51,000, prompting his mother to transfer INR 10,000 via Google Pay out of fear for his safety. Mumbai Shocker: Landlord Dies After Ex-Tenant Allegedly Kicks Him in Stomach During Dispute Over INR 20,000 Deposit in Malvani, Accused Arrested.

In the weeks that followed, Neha allegedly demanded more money, publicly humiliated him, assaulted him, and forced him to wear a saree and beg in front of her associates. The complaint further states that on October 28, Neha, her husband Sohail Khan, and others took him to a hospital near Ripple Mall in Surat, where he was allegedly coerced into signing medical documents before doctors conducted a gender reassignment surgery without his consent.

After returning to Mumbai, the victim claims he was subjected to further abuse, including scalding hot water poured on his operated area and being forced to perform household chores. He alleges Neha demanded INR 4.5 lakh, claiming it was the “expense” of the surgery. The student eventually escaped on November 4, but says he was abducted again the following night before a resident intervened and secured his release near Malad railway station. Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Woman Attempts Suicide After Verbal Abuse by Son, Police Register FIR Under Senior Citizens Act.

The survivor later approached the Kurar police station, where a ‘zero FIR’ was registered and the case was transferred to Malwani Police for investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

