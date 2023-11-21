Lakhisarai, November 21: One more person succumbed to injuries sustained after a family, which was returning after perfoming Chhath Puja in Lakhisarai district of Bihar on Monday was shot at by unidentified persons, police said on Tuesday. The Patna Medical College and Hospital administration in Patna confirmed the death, bringing the total number of fatalities to three. Two others died on the spot after they were shot at on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Kumar, Rajnandan Kumar, and an unidentified individual. The incident took place at Punjabi Mohalla under the Kabaiya police station on Monday morning. The victims were returing home after offering prayers at Chhath Ghat when they were attacked.

According to police the shooting incident was in connection with a love affair.

Lakhisarai Superintendant of Police, Pankaj Kumar had said: "The incident took place in Punjabi Mohalla. Six to seven members of a family were returning from Chhath Ghat when one Ashish Chaudhary a neighbour of the family opened fire on them.

"Ashish Chaudhary wanted to marry a girl belonging to the victim's family but they were not ready for this," the police official said. Four other members of the family- Lovely Kumari, Preeti Kumari, Durga Kumari, and Shashi Bhushan Kumar, were injured in the incident. Initially, they were rushed to Begusarai Sadar Hospital and later shifted to the PMCH for further treatment.

Police said they have recovered a pistol used in the crime from the site of the crime.

Meanwhile, on Monday the BJP hitting out at the ruling Janata Dal (United)-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in connection with the shooting incident.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a "jungle raj" in Bihar, particularly after he joined forces with the RJD.

"In Lakhisarai, when some members of a family were returning after offering Arghya (Chhath Puja ritual), they were shot incessantly and they were attacked without any fear of law...Since RJD came to power with Nitish Kumar, criminals' dominance has increased in Bihar due to which Bihar is turning to Jungle Raj...," Poonawalla said.

