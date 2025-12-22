Patna (Bihar) [India], December 22 (ANI): Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Rajesh Ram on Monday alleged that the ruling alliance in the state came to power through dishonest means and is now planning strategies to manipulate upcoming elections.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Ram said that the meeting was merely a formal exercise among leaders who are already working in coordination. "This is their own formal meeting. These people are all in cahoots. They formed a government through dishonest means," he alleged.

The Congress leader further accused the BJP-JD(U) alliance of preparing to rig future elections, including the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) polls and upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. "Now they will go and prepare a new strategy on how to steal again, how to rig the MLC elections. There are also elections for some Rajya Sabha seats, so they will plan how to cheat in those as well," he claimed.

Targeting the BJP over dynastic politics, Rajesh Ram said that parties which once criticised others on the issue are now deeply involved in it themselves. "The parties that used to define dynastic politics are now neck-deep in it. You used to call the Gandhi-Nehru family dynastic; now please define the current form of dynastic politics," he added.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh was also present on the occasion.

In a post on X, Bihar Deputy CM Choudhary said, "Following the resounding mandate of the NDA in Bihar, today in New Delhi, a courtesy meeting took place with the world's most popular leader, the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, alongside Bihar's popular Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar ji. Under the guidance and leadership of the esteemed Modi ji, the country and Bihar are continuously progressing. During this time, valuable guidance was also received on the goals of a developed Bihar."

In November, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took the oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats.

The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. (ANI)

