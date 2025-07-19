Patna, Jul 19 (PTI) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said India's journey toward becoming a fully developed nation by 2047 will be led by empowered women and youth, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women-led development.

The Union minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology, earth sciences, and MoS in the PMO made the remark while addressing a conference titled 'Viksit Bihar: Envisioning a Developed Bihar through Women's Participation.'

He said around 76,000 startups in India are currently women-led, many of which are based in tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

The conference was jointly organised by Bihar's department of rural development and the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), of which Singh is co-chairperson.

"In the last 11 years, the Modi government has focused its governance architecture around four pillars — the poor, farmers, youth, and women. Women-centric governance has not only empowered people, but reshaped society. What began as targeted welfare has now evolved into institutional leadership", he said.

The minister launched the Jeevika E-Learning Management System app, aimed at providing accessible learning for women, and unveiled the publication titled 'Shashakt Mahila, Samriddh Bihar', which celebrates women's contributions to the state's progress.

The Union minister elaborated on the Modi government's comprehensive approach to women empowerment, built across four key pillars.

"The first phase — access and inclusion in institutions — marked a historic shift in India's educational and military landscape. Girls were admitted for the first time into sainik schools and the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA), breaking age-old barriers. Combat roles in the armed forces were opened to women, with the country now anticipating its first woman army chief, an unprecedented milestone in gender-inclusive leadership", he said.

According to the minister, the second phase — scientific and technological empowerment — has empowered women through targeted schemes such as WISE (Women in Science and Engineering), GATI (Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions), CURIE, and the Women Scientist Programme.

"These initiatives are designed to help women re-enter STEM careers, especially after career breaks. In a focused effort, Patna Women's College in Bihar is set to be adopted under the CURIE scheme for financial and technological support, further advancing the state's leadership in women's empowerment," he added.

Singh said the third phase — economic and social empowerment — has witnessed a massive scale-up of women's access to financial resources.

"Over 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for women, while more than 60 per cent of Mudra Yojana beneficiaries are women entrepreneurs. The creation of over three crore 'Lakhpati Didis' through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) is transforming rural economies. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, homes registered in women's names are providing not just shelter but also financial and social dignity," he added.

The fourth phase — Workplace Reforms and Legal Sensitivity — has introduced compassionate and inclusive governance measures, he added.

Singh reiterated that these four pillars collectively represent the Modi government's unwavering commitment to making women not just beneficiaries, but leaders of India's growth story.

Singh commended Bihar for its pioneering reforms in advancing women's empowerment, highlighting initiatives such as 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats and urban local bodies, and 35 per cent reservation in the state police and civil services.

He noted that over 30 lakh women in the state have been financially empowered through targeted schemes, with cumulative support exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

He urged the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) to document Bihar's successful women-centric governance model into a replicable manual, so that other states across the country can draw inspiration and implement similar transformative reforms.

