Mandya, July 19: A vehicle in the convoy of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Mandya district on Saturday, leaving five injured. Shivakumar, who was following the escort vehicle in his own car, was unharmed in the incident, said officials. The incident occurred near Goudahalli-T.M. Hosur when the escort vehicle struck a divider and overturned while escorting DCM Shivakumar, who was returning to Bengaluru after attending a Sadhana conference in Mysore. Assam Road Accident: 4 People Die After Car Hits Roadside Wall at Nilbagan Area in Hojai District.

They sustained minor injuries, including the driver, and were immediately shifted to a hospital in Mysore for treatment, the officials further said. Later, DK Shivakumar resumed his journey to Bengaluru, and no disruption was reported in his travel schedule. The police and emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and cleared the area to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the expressway. Further investigation into the incident was initiated.

