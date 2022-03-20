West Champaran, March 20: After a man died in police custody allegedly due to a bee sting, an irate mob set Balther Police Station on fire in Bettiah of West Champaran district of Bihar on Saturday. One police personnel also lost his life in the incident.

"Three police vehicles were torched by a mob; one police personnel lost his life in the incident. The incident took place after a man who was taken into police custody died due to a bee sting at the police station," Superintendent of Police, Bettiah, Upendra Nath Verma told media persons on Saturday. Mob Set Balther Police Station on Fire in Bettiah of West Champaran.

He said that cops brought him to the police station for playing loud music on Holi.

