Nalanda (Bihar) [India] February 7 (ANI): A one-year-old child was accidentally killed during a birthday celebration in Nalanda, Noorsarai Police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohit Kumar. The incident occurred in Parmanand Bigha village of Dahapar OP police station area.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself From Skywalk in Kalyan.

His father Sudhir Kumar said that "There was a birthday party of the great-granddaughter of Naresh Yadav of Parmanand Bigha village last night and Sudhir Kumar was also invited. As soon as the cake was cut, Sujit, Ajit, Mantu, Naresh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and Tuntun Mahato started dancing to the tunes of the DJ with pistols in their hands.

Sudhir Kumar's son was sitting nearby and was shot in the head. The child died on the spot.

Also Read | Turkey Appreciates India for Sending Search, Rescue Teams After Earthquake That Claimed Lives of Over 5,000 Persons.

"While dancing, these people opened fire. Due to this my son Mohit Kumar, who was sitting nearby, got shot in the head and died on the spot," added Sudhir.

Sudhir also explained that "The accused were drunk and dancing with weapons in their hands, and despite everyone's refusal, these people fired about 15 rounds. There was a hole in the pandal in the village that narrates the incident clearly".

Meanwhile, all the accused are missing after the incident. A team of Dahpar and Noorsarai police stations also arrived at the spot after getting the information.

"At night there was a violent firing on the eve of the birthday in which a child got shot and died on the spot. At present, the police are engaged in the investigation of the incident," said Noorsarai Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)