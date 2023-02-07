Thane, February 7: A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a skywalk in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place around 4 am, when the man hanged himself from the railing of the skywalk near Kalyan railway station, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Vitthal Misal, a native of Beed. The man had telephoned his family to inform them that he was going to kill himself, inspector Pradip Patil of the MFC police station said.

The man was already dead by the time personnel from the Government Reserve Police reached the spot, he said.

The police recovered a suicide note from the deceased man's possession, in which he said no one should be held responsible for his death.