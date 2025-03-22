Patna (Bihar) [India], March 22 (ANI): Opposition leaders in Bihar's Patna held a protest against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his behaviour during the national anthem played at an event in the state capital.

The protest was sparked by a purported video showing Nitish Kumar talking and gesturing during the national anthem at a public function in Patna.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday shared a video on social media platform X of Nitish Kumar at an event and posted, "At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!" Yadav said in his post.

Tejashwi Yadav further alleged that Nitish Kumar was "not mentally or physically stable," and called it a matter of great concern for the state.

"PS: Let me remind you that you are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds, and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again," he added in a post on X.

In the purported video shared by RJD leaders, Nitish Kumar was seen tapping an official on the shoulder, appearing to engage him in conversation. At one point, he was seen smiling and folding his hands in a namaskar toward somebody in the audience.

Earlier on Saturday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by putting up posters outside the residence of former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi and accusing him of insulting women, disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi and the national anthem."

The poster reads, "Nayak nahi khalnayak hoon main (not a hero, I am a villain), accusing him of insulting women and disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi and the national anthem."

Kumar has come under fire from the opposition following this incident. Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October this year. The Election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates of the polls. (ANI)

