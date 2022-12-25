Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Bihar police nabbed a suspicious man, Kalamuddin for carrying a magazine and bullets at Darbhanga Airport in Bihar, said police on Sunday.

"An accused who was en route to Mumbai via flight is detained at the airport for carrying three bullets and a magazine. Some ID cards including a Press card and an NHRC card found in his possession", said A Kumar, SDPO Sadar, Darbhanga, Bihar.

The police told that the ammunition was discovered in his bag during the scanning at the airport where he went to catch a flight to Mumbai. The man was immediately arrested by the airport security and after questioning, handed him over to local police in Darbhanga.

Kumar said the accused is currently being intensely interrogated, and the police are also going through his mobile phone as he is repeatedly changing his statements.

"A probe is underway," said Kumar. (ANI)

