Aurangabad December 25: In a tragic incident, a woman in Fulambri tehsil died after consuming abortion pills on Sunday. Reportedly, her husband gave her an overdose of the pills which caused her death. The husband has been arrested by the police.

According to the report published by News18 Lokmat, the deceased, Vaishali Kshirsagar, recently got married to Balasaheb Kshirsagar. The woman was pregnant. However, the husband did not want the child. To abort the pregnancy, the accused provided her with a dose of abortion pills. Unfortunately, the woman overdosed on the pills and died due to excessive blood loss. Karnataka: 33-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Dies of Complications After Having Abortion Pill in Bengaluru, Case Registered.

The police were alerted soon. The accused was arrested from his home and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The unfortunate incident shocked and startled the neighbourhood. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Taking Abortion Pills to Terminate Her Second Pregnancy in Thiruvannamalai; 2 Arrested.

In a similar incident, a 33-year-old woman in Bengaluru died on December 13 after consuming an abortion pill. The woman was identified as Priti Kushwaha who worked as a sales manager at an e-commerce firm in the city. According to the police, Kushwaha took a pregnancy test at her home in New Mico Layout on Saturday and it turned out to be positive. She took the pills as she did not want to have another child as her son was just 11 months old.

