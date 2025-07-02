Patna (Bihar) [India], July 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Patna airport on Wednesday for his visit to Bihar ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the BJP's state executive meeting.

The visuals showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders welcoming the Defence Minister at the airport.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Rajnath Singh is coming. He will speak about the accomplishments of the state and central governments, as well as the misdeeds of the INDI alliance here."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that Rajnath Singh is visiting Bihar to boost the morale of party workers.

"He is coming to strengthen the pace of development of the double-engine government in Bihar and to boost the morale of the workers. We welcome him to the land of Bihar," Sinha told reporters.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing the inaugural ceremony of the BJP's state executive meeting in Patna ahead of the Bihar polls.

As the party gears up for the upcoming elections in the state, Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet with various leaders of the party, including MPs, MLAs, and other party officials.

Sharing an X post on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh wrote, "Tomorrow, 02 July, I shall be in Patna (Bihar). Looking forward to address the inaugural session of Bihar BJP State Executive committee meeting."

The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2. (ANI)

