Patna (Bihar) [India], January 19 (ANI): Jan Suraj Party Chief Prashant Kishor on Sunday flagged off a statewide bike rally in Patna to raise the issues of Bihar Public Service Commission's students.

Prashant Kishor said that the bike rally will be led by former IPS and Party's Youth President Anand Mishra and will cover 20,000 km across the state. Kishor added that the purpose of the journey is to raise his voice against the "injustice" against Bihar's youth.

"We have decided to hold a bike rally which will cover 20,000 km all across Bihar. The purpose of the rally is to raise the issue of Bihar's youth. The injustice being done to them. At least 100 bikers along with the party's members will lead the rally for the next two-three months." Kishor said.

Referring to his padayatra, he said that as I travelled on foot across Bihar, IPS Anand Mishra will also connect with the youth of Bihar by travelling on a bike.

On Saturday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met with the BPSC aspirants in Patna. Responding to that, Kishor urged the leaders to stand in support of Bihar's youth and appealed to provide legal aid to the students.

"Be it Chirag Paswan, Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi Yadav, all leaders should stand in support of the youth of Bihar. Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi was late in coming because the matter had already reached the court... Congress should also stand in support of the youth and I appeal to the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi to provide legal aid to the students to get justice," Kishor said.

The students in Bihar are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks. (ANI)

