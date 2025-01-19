Maha Kumbh Mela Cylinder Blast: 18 Tents Gutted After Blaze Erupts at Maha Kumbh Site Due to LPG Explosion in Prayagraj; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Video)

A big fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19, officials said. There was no immediate news of any casualty. "Two LPG cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a big fire in the camps. Fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze," Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said.

News PTI| Jan 19, 2025 05:31 PM IST
Fire at Maha Kumbh Mela site (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Mahakumbh Nagar, January 19: A big fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19, officials said. There was no immediate news of any casualty. "Two LPG cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a big fire in the camps. Fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze," Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said.

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said that fire has engulfed 18 tents and 15 fire tenders are on the spot to contain the blaze. The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety." Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Site in Prayagraj, Firefighting Underway (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 

It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out from the affected area. The 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 started on Paush Purnima on January 13. More than 7.72 crore people have taken the holy dip, according to official figures available till Saturday. Officials said that more than 46.95 lakh devotees did the 'snan' (holy dip) on Sunday.

