Patna (Bihar) [India], June 20 (ANI): In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bihar Education Department will provide ration to parents of children instead of mid-day meals and on Sunday it instructed senior district education officers to provide ration to children studying in Class 1-8 under the scheme for April, May, and June.

According to the notification issued by the Education department, the ration will be provided to the parents of the students, while all the principals of the state government schools and government-funded schools will distribute it.

A complete lockdown was imposed on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in COVID infections, but with a dip in Coronavirus cases in the state, chief minister Nitish Kumar on June 15 announced further relaxations in COVID-19 imposed restrictions in the state starting from June 16.

As part of the gradual unlock process in the state, government and private offices have been allowed to function in full strength till 5 PM, while shops will be allowed to remain open till 6 PM. However, a night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,396 active cases in the state while 7,064,61 people have recovered from the disease.

However, the death toll has mounted to 9,543 in the state. (ANI)

